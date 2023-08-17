At the most recent viewing of Movies on the Beach there was a fight between high school students. On social media, it was noted that two of the girls were from Narragansett High School.
At the last Town Council Meeting our Town Manager noted Movies on the Beach will be canceled because of the fighting on the beach. The Town Manager, Director of Parks and Recreation, and the Police Chief decided to cancel Movies on the Beach.
While I respect their leadership and their concern for safety, I feel the Town could have continued with Movies on the Beach by taking some simple precautions that would have a high likelihood to mitigate the chances of fights and unruly activities during this event. The Town Manager also noted there have been between seven to eight other incidents over five beach appearances. The Town Manager noted the incidents were mostly juvenile and mostly nonresidents.
I therefore ask the Director, the Town Manager, and our Police Chief, why did we not take any type of corrective action to mitigate fights or other issues of concern after the first, second or even third incidents? Why did we have to wait until the most recent incident to take any action at all? In addition, why was there so drastic of an action to cancel the Movies at the Beach when other less radical actions could have been implemented?
I have been working with adjudicated students for close to 34 years. I also have taken many classes in psychology both at the undergraduate, master, and doctoral level.
I sent the following email to the Town Manager, the Town Council, and I told them to forward it to the police chief.
While I am not telling them how to do their job, I am offering them advice for consideration. As my dad, Albert Alba, Sr. would tell me, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure:
I understand why it was decided to cancel movie night out of concern for safety reasons and an abundance of caution, but I felt we could have considered implementing alternative policies to safeguard all who attend. Movies on the Beach are very popular as can be seen by the crowds, and it would be sad if a bunch of troubled adolescents ruined it for everyone. In our schools, we have fights and other incidents with troubled children, and we do not shut down the schools.
In any event, let’s look at strategies to prevent such actions from occurring in the future. I would recommend the following. I feel prior to any movie, over the PA system it is announced: Everyone needs to be respectful. No horseplaying or any activities outside of watching the movie on the beach is permitted. No smoking, vaping, or drinking of alcohol is allowed on the beach. (You may want to just state no drinking at all is allowed as one may put alcohol in a thermos) If the Town wants to allow unopened water bottles to be used, that can be an exception. If anyone is engaged in any of the above activities, they will be held accountable. This is a family friendly event. If anyone sees any suspicious activity, please report it at once.
If the Town decides to hire one or two detailed officers for the event, the following can be added.
We also have several police at tonight’s event, so if anyone acts out there will be immediate punitive consequences.
I think it would be worth reaching out to the Narragansett Police and seeing the cost for a police detail at the event. I think it would be well worth the expense.
We spend money on a lot of recreational programs throughout the town with no monetary gain, so spending money for several police to do a detail is worth considering. If the police department does not have the manpower for a detail, we can reach out to a private security company such as they have in the Warwick Mall.
When I walk through Warwick Mall, they have security men hired from a private security company to walk through the mall. The men and women do not have guns, but you know they are there.
A removal sign can also be put up at the entrance ways to the beach, and it can note the rules to be followed on the beach, such as no fights or unruly behavior. I would recommend speaking to the Chief of Police and getting his input on some of the ideas I presented. Let’s be proactive instead of reactive.
Albert Alba
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.