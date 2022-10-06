As the local political season lights up, South Kingstown is seeing the early indicators. While lawn signs appear for primary candidates, one particular sign has garnered attention on social media. The reaction it has caused here seems to capture the broader political environment.
Vote Republican signs, all in red topped with phrases like “Make the Change”, have triggered several responses, some thoughtful and others not very pretty. Nor neighborly.
On the thoughtful side, one traditional Democrat voter advocated voting for smart people rather than parties. In her own words, she votes mostly one way but has not been a stranger to Republican candidates that were better than their local alternatives. If hers were the prevailing sentiment in South Kingstown, local politics would be a far more productive arena for us to discuss our differences. Ideas are so important, and our local candidates should never be unthinking pawns carrying their party’s banner. No serious candidate should disagree with that.
On the flip side, a separate conversation in a semi private social thread had the more common tone that the left holds for right today. It matched the President’s rhetoric. Rather than acknowledge an opposing viewpoint, the participants are keen to deny the “right” any venue to express their ideas. The dehumanizing rhetoric only serves to keep the town divided. For years, I have wondered if this is a feature, rather than a bug, of today’s Democratic Party.
When I stepped into this environment almost 20 years ago, the tone was different. People from opposing viewpoints could disagree, but still be cordial, and still debate ideas. I “reached across” the ideological gap, and was met with similarly outstretched hands that all wanted a better South Kingstown. The extremes on the other side were not the dominant voice the way they are today. Those extremes now attack their own who do reach across to opposition, or demand pledges to never reach across.
Like the initial comments above, it is crucial to know your local candidates. They are your neighbors. They are not hard to reach. I too have voted for, contributed to, and even campaigned with candidates from the opposing party. For a few years, though, I have watched a drift towards the fringe that concerns me. Couple that with a full slate of local candidates that are smart, authentic, inquisitive, and sometimes a little edgy, and I will have no regrets when I vote Republican.
Roland Benjamin
Wakefield
