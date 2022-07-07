On May 26, 2022, a letter to the editor of The Independent newspaper titled “Here are the facts on the WES legal appeal” was published. I applaud the group of 14 signers for the efforts they have made, from early in the process, to be heard and make their concerns known. Let me highlight several dates, some of which are approximate, in the evolution of the Wickford El story:
- 2006: School closed
- 2011: Special election to approve a $3.85 million bond to refurbish the building for school administration and town offices, defeated 946-766 (9% voter turnout). Question regarding selling the property was approved.
- 2013: Stanley Weiss proposed to invest $1.1 million to build a hotel and conference center at the site.
- 2014: Mr. Weiss’s proposal was withdrawn.
- 2015: Andrew Kinnecom proposed to build a condominium and hotel facility at the site.
- 2016: Mr. Kinnecom continued to discuss his vision for the property. (“Kinnecom sees a plan to preserve former Wickford Elementary School”, The Independent, August 19, 2016)
- 2017: Email citing concerns about “taxpayer financing, developer credentials, historic character, design excellence, etc.” regarding Mr. Kinnecom’s proposal was sent to Ralph Mollis, North Kingstown Town Manager dated August 31, 2017. Senders were Natalie Coletta, Amy Sonder, Tom Sgorous, Tim Wasko, Dave Wrenn.
- 2018: Mr. Kinnecom’s option for the property expired.
- 2019: A new request for proposal (RFP) for Wickford El property was distributed by the Town.
- 2020: From The Independent: “The North Kingstown Town Council moved one step closer to selling the property that once housed Wickford Elementary School, agreeing to allow town manager A. Ralph Mollis to negotiate with developers Hathaway Holdings on a deal that would turn the site into a series of condominiums”. (“North Kingstown moves closer to Wickford El sale”, The Independent, June 12, 2020.)
The current Town Council has been in office since 2020, They are, no doubt, current on the status of the project since then. I can’t know all the specific reasons why a small group of residents continues to have issues with the proposals that have been submitted since 2013. And because I have heard some speak at meetings, I know they have had opportunities to voice their concerns. Having a say does not mean you get everything you want.
The school building is in deplorable condition. I’m embarrassed as a town resident and surely don’t think it adds to the Town’s character in its present state. At some point it may be deemed uninhabitable or the cost of refurbishing too high to justify the investment. The current project is in the hands of a judge who will decide the merits of the appellants’ arguments. In the meantime, the building continues to rot. I have no personal argument with those who are opposing the proposal in its current form. But I hope they consider what happens if they win their appeal and what the next steps for the Town might be. Do the developers withdraw their proposal? Then does the Town prepare a new RFP or do they decide to raze the building? Maybe that would be acceptable to the appellants, but I surely don’t think it would be the best option for the taxpayers of North Kingstown.
Sarilee Norton
North Kingstown
