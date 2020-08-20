At the bequest of councilors Rick Lema and Jill Lawler, our Narragansett Town Council is holding a virtual Public Workshop on Monday, Aug. 24 at 6:15 p.m., in order to discuss the feasibility of renovating the existing site of the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library.
We’ve been down this road before. For years, councilors Lema and Lawler (along with the outgoing Council President Mannix) have used their majority on the Town Council to shamelessly block the progress of the voter-approved plan to construct a brand-new, state-of-the-art library in the former Belmont Market building in Pier Marketplace. This so-called public workshop is shaping up to be an all-too-familiar ploy to distract Narragansett residents from reality.
Councilors Lema and Lawler want their constituents to ignore the fact that feasibility studies have already been conducted for the library’s current site, and renovations have been deemed too costly and inefficient. They want us to ignore the fact that – if we were to embark on a renovation effort at the current site – we wouldn’t be able to apply for state aid, or use the $5.8 million library bond that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2016. This was made very clear to us in a previous workshop held in January 2019. They want us to ignore the fact that, under their leadership, the Town Council has sliced the library’s budget in half, and denied any attempts to make alterations to keep staff and patrons safe during the COVID-19 crisis.
Most importantly, they want us to ignore the fact that we already have a comprehensive, fully formed, voter-approved plan to give Narragansett residents the community library they deserve.
On paper, the idea behind holding a public workshop to discuss the future of our library is a good one. Unfortunately, this meeting is being led by elected officials who have proven time and time again that they have no interest in doing what’s right for the library and the countless Narragansett residents who use it. As a concerned resident and an advocate for protecting our library, I’ll attend this workshop on Monday – but I wish I didn’t have to.
To Councilors Lema and Lawler, I urge you: Please stop wasting your constituents’ time and money. The timing of this planned event suggests that this is nothing more than a shameless campaign tactic at our expense.
Phil Cote
Narragansett, RI
