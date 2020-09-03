The young leaders from Toward an Anti-Racist South Kingstown have stirred the community and achieved remarkable progress in addressing racism in our schools. South Kingstown’s School Committee listened to their voices and took a big first step by passing a series of reforms aimed at addressing inequity in our schools. I am running for the South Kingstown School Committee to see that this work remains a priority and becomes a stepping stone to even broader accountability as the district reckons with equity issues. First steps are often the hardest, but change will only come through continued, passionate attention to these issues and by ensuring that marginalized groups often left out of the policy process are recognized as valued partners at the decision-making table. Among the candidates, I am uniquely suited to lead our town on this challenging journey.
My vision for SK schools is Equity, Inclusion, and Engagement in Education. What that means to me is that we give all children the tools they need to succeed regardless of their background or personal circumstance, with a focus on early intervention, supporting all learner types across our elementary programs, and further enactment of co-teaching. We should move beyond “diversity” to a true uplifting of all cultures; our elementary dual language program is on this path and we need to broaden multicultural experiences across grades.
I am raising four of my grandchildren and guiding them through the SK schools. This is my third time traveling through our school system, since I attended myself and raised three children here. My family has been in the South Kingstown area – literally from the beginning – as a part of the Narragansett tribe. I have dealt with many issues in our school system, including the inequitable experiences of children of color and families with low-income backgrounds. This isn’t a feeling; it shows in graduation rates, discipline practices, and other outcomes.
I bring a voice and perspective that has been noticeably missing from the school committee. As a member of the Peace Dale Leadership Council I have been working on a joint project with the South Kingstown School District and the Center for Leadership and Educational Equity to address disparities in our low-income neighborhoods. Honest reflection that results in institutional culture change and greater equity in our schools will lead to better family engagement across the board, but to achieve greater engagement we also need to look hard at the district’s communication strategies.
In the end, we are not only preparing our children to be curious, productive, and responsible adults, but also to value the experiences and contributions of all the members of their community. Our SK schools can be a place to proudly proclaim our commitment to an inclusive community. To me, this is the ultimate expression of SK pride.
Paula Whitford
South Kingstown
The author is a candidate for South Kingstown School Committee
