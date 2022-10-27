I support Jess Rose in her effort to be re-elected to the South Kingstown Town Council on November 8. As a resident of South Kingstown, and a parent to two boys in the South Kingstown school district, I have gotten to know Jess over the past few years. Her dedication to our town, her transparency, and her willingness to listen and respond to her constituents is what makes her a great candidate and worthy of re-election.
As a member of the Town Council, Jess has demonstrated her ability to use common sense logic when addressing the many issues that faced our town throughout the pandemic. We may not always see eye to eye but that never deterred us from having an honest dialogue — a virtue that is sorely lacking in town and national politics. I have been impressed by Jess’ dedication to the development of a vision of sustainability, both fiscally and environmentally, which will benefit all of the residents of SK. She has collaborated with other council members and the town manager regarding the distribution of the ARPA funds in a transparent manner. She has participated in numerous, rigorous meetings, both in person and virtually, even when her husband was battling stage 3 cancer.
Ultimately, it is because of her leadership, dedication, and willingness to listen to the people of this town that I am casting my vote for Jess Rose for South Kingstown Town Council on November 8th.
Marina Ferrucci
South Kingstown
