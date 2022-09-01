Earlier this year, I made the somewhat spontaneous decision to run for the South Kingstown Town Council. I’d like the chance to introduce myself to you.
This isn’t something I could have seen myself doing before in my life, but now that I am raising four children here in SK, I want to do my part to keep this town going strong. I’ve lived in Southern RI most of my life, and I’ve worked as an electrician for the past 28 years. I don’t have fancy degrees and most of my life knowledge has come from persevering through the ups and downs.
From this, I’ve learned that we don’t all need the same thing, Often, we just look at what we need and don’t realize that others’ needs might be different. My biggest question about town policy will be who will this affect the most and how?
My first priority if I am elected to a seat would be to listen and learn as much about town business as I can. And some of the issues that are important to me are considering new solutions to our housing woes, such as streamlining the building of accessory dwellings on existing homes. We could also explore regulating short-term rentals in a way that provides additional revenue and oversight for the town, but doesn’t overly burden their owners. I also feel strongly about supporting our public schools as they make some tough choices over the coming years, and preserving public land and shore access for everyone.
I’m running as an unendorsed Democrat, not because I have any issues with the DTC, but because I want the freedom to be myself completely. This way, no one is influencing how I run my campaign or what my priorities will be.
I’d like to invite you to a meet-and-greet this Saturday September 3 at the Pump House at 5 p.m. I’ll be there serving some delicious snacks. Come by and say hi; I’d love the chance to meet you and hear about your concerns and ideas for this town.
Joseph Sorrentino III
South Kingstown
