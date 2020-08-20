We are in the waning days of summer and thoughts are turning to kids going back to school (maybe). However, it is not too late to ask what is going on at the town beach.
I have taken advantage of the shade and breeze at the beach for the last several weekends to relax and read a book. I have noticed many cars dropping off families who then haul all their stuff down to the beach. Meanwhile, a driver goes away only to be seen walking down Beach Street to join his family. Some days this has caused crowding and a lack of social distancing, not to mention an absence of masks.
I understand that the Rec Department has a contract with the “Y” to staff two or three lifeguard chairs and man the permit checking station. We are also well aware that every resident of North Kingstown has to buy a permit to park at the beach.
I asked two of the permit checkers on different days what their instructions are. One lady who said she did not live in North Kingstown told me that persons saying they were going to the Art Association or an event at the Community Center or were dropping off of picking up were to be waved through. She also said she had no authority to stop anyone and that she advised non-residents they could park at the old Town Hall and walk back down to the beach.
Most of the cars dropping people off had no permit stickers and out of state license plates. On one Sunday I asked one of the lifeguards who was manning the checkpoint about a particular SUV with Massachusetts plates. She said that was “a mistake” and that one was on her.
Another observation: There needs to be more signs indicating that dogs are not allowed. Currently there is just one sign in the middle of the parking area. Also, it needs to be clear that the prohibition refers to the area – not just where the sand is.
So the obvious questions are first, why should residents who pay taxes have to pay a fee to use the beach when anyone can drive in and drop off or say they are going to the Art Association or a party at the Community Center?
Next, are there no residents in town who want a part-time job as a lifeguard that does not require surf certification? This used to be a prime summer job for college students.
Finally, why not staff the checkpoint with the traffic control detail from the Police Department, many of whom are retired police officers? Their presence would be more authoritative than nice ladies and teenagers who wave just about everyone through.
Perhaps it is too late to make any changes this summer. Hopefully, the new town council and the town manager and recreation director will make some changes next year.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
