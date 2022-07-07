As I paddled a kayak down the peaceful Wood River on the early morning of this July 4th, I was grateful for the hard work of so many Rhode Islanders to obtain its protection as a federally designated Wild and Scenic River that supports the highest biodiversity of any river in New England. And as a voter, I am grateful for the hard work of our legislators who wrote or sponsored and passed important bills in 2022 to protect the health and well-being of all Rhode Islanders and its environment through legislation, including better air quality resulting from a more rapid move to renewable electricity, a state- wide ban on single use plastic bags, and a law limiting the use of a dangerous pesticide. I acquired a greatly increased respect and positive perspective for the actions of our state’s citizens and politicians because, in retirement, I spend more time both in the out-of-doors and following the state legislative process. I believe it is important to pass this perspective along now when words of criticism and harsh judgment so often negate the positive accomplishments of Rhode Islanders. So, my recognition and thanks to the Environment Council of Rhode Island (https://www.environmentcouncilri.org/) a coalition of over 60 organizations composed of your neighbors working for your benefit (did you know there were so many in RI!?) and to all those legislators (including both of mine, Senator Susan Sosnowski and Representative Carol Hagan McEntee) who sponsored and/or voted for 2022 laws that protect the environment of RI.
Barbara K. Watts
Kingston
