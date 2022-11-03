Editor's Note: This week, the Independent Newspaper received far more letters to the editor than were able to be published due to space constraints. This letter is among the letters we were unable to run in print.
Caswell Cooke is the best choice for Senate District 38 for Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown. He has worked tirelessly over the last twenty years for our community. He is the only candidate with the experience and qualifications to replace Senator Algiere. Please join me in voting on November 8 for Caswell Cooke. This is the time.
Stu Fishman
Westerly
