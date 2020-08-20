South Kingstown has become a truly divided town but I’m proof that you can be a strong advocate for the schools AND support the recent referendum. As a parent with two children in SK schools, not only do I strongly value fiscal responsibility, but I know that fiscal responsibility is needed to achieve excellence. I struggled with this vote. I want the teachers to have everything they need to provide excellence in education for all SK students, my own children included, so I understand and relate to the desire to want to provide the schools with everything they request.
So, what was the conflict? Over the past two years, I have witnessed considerable financial mismanagement due to reactive, short-term decisions made by the school committee majority. A few examples include:
When Superintendent Stringfellow gave notice after 10 years of service, the school committee put her on a paid leave of absence, hired an interim superintendent, and then paid outside legal counsel to investigate her, yielding no action at a total cost of nearly $50,000.
The school committee abandoned a well-researched facility plan that was developed with community input. That plan would have yielded nearly $30M in savings over the life of the upcoming facility bond, subsequently spending $1.1M in additional contractor fees and adding $40M in long term costs to the town of South Kingstown.
The school committee approved a $9,000 annual salary increase (5.6%) for Superintendent Savastano, after less than one year in the role, while her staff received raises from 2 - 2.5%.
My decision also took into consideration COVID: What will it cost for the students and teachers to return to school safely this fall? According to the superintendent, who released these details just five days after the referendum vote, these costs could be as much as $4.4M. With so many unknowns, surprisingly this is where I found clarity. The referendum was related primarily to the baseline property tax transfer (PTT) for NEXT year (FY22). Funding would remain the same for the current year regardless of the referendum outcome. Given the vast uncertainty created by the COVID pandemic, I believe that starting with a lower PTT baseline is a smarter approach, especially in our current situation as it provides the town more flexibility to provide financial assistance.
Since the referendum failed, FY22 now has a 2% baseline increase. If the referendum passed, the FY22 baseline would have been level-funded, creating more flexibility for the town to help with this year’s COVID expenses. For clarity, R.I. state law requires towns to maintain support at the previous year’s level. Additionally, R.I. has a state property tax cap of 4%. So, in essence, the referendum vote result has reduced the town’s ability to further support the schools when they may need it the most – right now!
I confirmed this during the July 28th town council meeting when I asked Town Manager Zarnetske: “Since the referendum failed, will the town have the ability to provide additional funding to the schools this year without further increasing next year’s PTT baseline?” The answer he provided was that any additional funding would increase the PTT baseline.
In the weeks leading up to the referendum vote, I was asked many times for my perspective. At the time, I was truly undecided. My decision was complicated and required long-term, strategic thinking, and full comprehension of the facts. I left the recreation center with a clear conscience, knowing I voted for what I believed in and not what could potentially provide me with more votes as a school committee candidate. If I am fortunate enough to be elected, I promise to bring this type of reasoned, proactive thought process to the school committee table. Thank you.
Paula Bradley
South Kingstown
The author is a candidate for South Kingstown School Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.