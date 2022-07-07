In a recent letter to the editor (“Redistricting helps all of SK,” The Independent, June 30, 2022) two members of the School Committee and Redistricting Sub-Committee rebut a local parent’s questioning of the benefits of the current redistricting plan being unrolled.
What I wish the school committee and Sub-Committee could acknowledge is that this polarization is not necessarily about closing a school; it is about vision for our community and it is about leadership style.
This month, a group of 57 parents (myself included) will challenge the School Committee’s decision to close Wakefield Elementary School (WES), instead of another elementary school in our district, in a hearing at the Rhode Island Department of Education. Another appeal and hearing regarding the abrupt end of the Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program is also pending. There are also currently multiple Open Meetings Act potential violations being investigated. If collaboration and open communication were happening, perhaps this wouldn’t be the case.
Previously, we requested a public hearing on the topic of school closure in March; in April, we were told that the School Committee had discussed the request and declined to take action. We requested a compromise, in which, elementary grades would remain at WES for the 2022-23 school year, since the building will be open as a school anyways. Pause the redistricting just for a year. Again, the School Committee declined.
A bottom line question remains unanswered: what educational benefit does closing WES and redistricting bring to our students? It will not balance the budget (and SC member Kate Macinanti was quoted saying it wasn’t a budget decision anyways.) Citing COST is misleading, as it’s not even the reason given by the Re-Districting Sub-Committee themselves over the last few months.
Yes, it’s true that enrollment is going down district-wide. But did you know that Matunuck Elementary School (MES) will still be at 54% capacity AFTER redistricting? There will never be enough kids living on that side of town to fill a public school. Our elementary students are clustered heavily in the Peacedale/Wakefield area. Did you know that before DLI was implemented, which drew students to other schools, WES was the most utilized of the four elementary schools? Students who live just streets away from WES already go to MES to keep that school filled to at least half capacity. The current capacity at WES is an artificial scenario, and not based on where kids actually live.
During the sub-committee meeting when our expensive hired consultant from AppGeo looked at the map of where kids live relative to our four elementary schools, she was puzzled as to why we were closing WES. In giving AppGeo four weeks to do a 6-12 months process and setting the parameters before gathering facts, we cheated ourselves out of the additional data and surveying that it is normally their job to provide. Compared to the samples of their work prepared for other districts, what they gave us was bare bones at best.
Yes, it’s true that WES is projected to cost $15 million over the next 10 years. But did you know that MES is projected to cost nearly $13 million over the same time period? That’s a difference of $2.5 million in the 10 year forecast for these two schools. This, unfortunately, is pocket change when you digest the $58 million our high school is projected to need. Pushing the line that WES will be so much more costly to keep than MES is disingenuous at best, a selective interpretation of the data. Focusing on that difference is like trying to save pennies rather than dollars; focus on the real drain, our outdated high school.
I personally signed on to the appeal of the school closure decision not because I want to keep WES open at all costs; it is an objection to the process and the leadership style the School Committee has exhibited over the last few months. If a school must close, the process should be completely above board. What we experienced was a far cry from best practices.
In the letter by Vetter and Marran, parents are seen as a force to be resisted. Parents are not the enemy. Making hard choices for the town has to happen. I envision a School Committee that listens to options and gathers data before making decisions. I envision a School Committee that is willing to host more community forums that allow for back-and-forth dialogue. I envision a return to a student-centered focus that outlines clear educational benefits and repercussions to decisions.
Asking for greater transparency and a more reasonable timeline is not fueled by emotion, but by lack of trust that our leadership does, truly, have students’ best interests at heart. And that is, at least, worth a challenge.
Bethany Sorrentino
Wakefield
