Twenty-five years ago, a group comprised of community members and school personnel had a vision to create a non-profit organization to support the students and teachers of the South Kingstown School District. At the end of this 2021/2022 school year, the volunteer organization South Kingstown C.A.R.E.S., will be closing its doors. SK CARES would like to acknowledge the contributions from the community over the years. It truly takes a village and what an amazing “village” South County is! We were never low on donations for our fundraising events, whether it be raffle prizes, food or monetary gifts. To the thousands of volunteers who gave their time, the teachers who welcomed the volunteers into their classrooms, the community members and the countless number of local businesses who supported us — thank you.
SK CARES greatest impact to the community came from the mentor program. Mentors serve as a caring adult friend and positive role model to students enrolled in the program, a person that sparks them to believe in themselves or help them find a hobby they are passionate about. In addition to the mentor program, SK CARES also coordinated volunteers for the classroom, homework club, and assistance for the Career and College Center at the High School. At our peak, SK CARES had approximately 350 volunteers annually, devoting time to promoting student and academic success across the district.
Thank you for all you have done for the last twenty-five years!
The Board of Directors and CARES Staff, past and present members
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.