Adopting a $222 million megabond at a time when bond interest rates are at a 22-year high will mean economic suicide for North Kingstown.
I call the two key proposed bonds ($167.4 million for a new middle school and $55 million for a new public safety complex) a “megabond” because they will be presented to voters together as a single ballot referendum item this coming November.
In other words, one will not have the option to vote in favor of the public safety complex bond without also voting in favor of the middle school bond, and vice-versa.
I personally consider this approach to be a form of disenfranchisement, as I’d like to have the opportunity to vote in favor of the public safety complex, but now I won’t be able to because I cannot in good conscience vote in favor of our town taking on the combined total debt.
Edward Renehan
North Kingstown
