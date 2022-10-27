It is disappointing there is a narrative circulating that candidates running for Narragansett Town Council are either pro-resident, and therefore, anti-landlord or anti-resident, and therefore, pro-landlord. I can’t accept either option. There is no need to be one or the other; Narragansett isn’t one or the other, plus, those labels are multi-layered. Landlords are residents, residents are renters, residents and landlords are full time, part time and everything in between.
I am running for Town Council because I am pro-Narragansett, pro-community; those are labels I will proudly wear. We live in a unique, beautiful town, pieced together by the contributions of many groups. Families, our youth, our seniors, small businesses, summer tourists and our student neighbors, all bring distinct components to our community. Each group has different needs and priorities, to meet those needs we must work together, generate innovative ideas, listen and be willing to compromise.
My name, along with four others, is on a sign paid for by a PAC called OneNarragansett. I did not seek their endorsement, nor did I accept any funding from them. I was not aware there would be signs, ads or any sort promotional materials. I answered their questions, just as I did for the League of Women’s Voters, just as I would of anyone who asks. Based on those answers, my general platform, and the work that I have done in Narragansett, they decided to promote my candidacy. Their promotion does not equate to me being “anti” anything; I have no interest in a negative platform or a pessimistic vision for our community.
Being Pro-Narragansett means I am interested in bringing a unique, family positioned, perspective to the Council. I want to make sure my little girls, and all of their friends, grow up in a welcoming community that plans for their future and values their insight. I believe in diversity and the strength it brings to communities. I hope to attract families and young professionals to Narragansett; they are the communal building blocks. I understand the importance of diplomacy and the need to achieve a balance. I am committed to intentionally inclusive practices and seeking a range of input. I value integrity, kindness and personal connections. Feel free to connect with me, alicia4gansett@gmail.com.
Thank you and I humbly ask for your support on, or before, November 8. I am excited to see what we can achieve, together.
Alicia Vignali Henry
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.