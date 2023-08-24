The following is an open letter to the Members of the Narragansett Town Council:
Members of the Narragansett Town Council:
On what date did the Narragansett Town Council authorize the signing of a three-year Memorandum with SK to establish an annual fair share funding for the SK Senior Center? This Memorandum commits Narragansett to a 70/30 split of costs to operate the SK Senior Center with no mention of said costs. This Memorandum follows your authorization of an increase in funding to $101,000 to SK while reducing to $87,000 the funding our Town provides to the Narragansett Senior Center.
This begs the questions : Is this Town Council planning to close the Narragansett Senior Center? Will that be the only alternative when we can’t afford to fund both 30% of the SK Senior Center costs and the costs to operate our own Center?
There are less than 3,000 Narragansett Town Residents who are 65 or over. SK has represented that 50% of them (1,500) use the SK Senior Center but where is the supportive evidence? A look at just my neighborhood reveals 16 full-time resident seniors, none of whom ever set foot in either the Narragansett or SK Senior Center.
Still, I realize that many Narragansett seniors enjoy the services a senior center provides. To that end, why hasn’t the Town surveyed its seniors to determine which services draw them to SK and formulate a strategy to provide those services at our own Senior Center?
SK and Narragansett are two separate towns. We are already too generous in our allowance of SK events to be held in our Veterans and Gazebo Parks and at our town beach. SK has its own parks and beach yet their high attendance events always seem to end up in Narragansett.
Reciprocation? Nope.
Enough already. Time to cut the cord with SK once and for all.
If not, then prepare yourself for an even bigger money grab by SK, namely the consolidation of the SK and Narragansett School Systems. The SK school committee is proposing a $125 million bond. Their last proposal went down in flames and they’ll never sell this one to its voters without our $32M+ school budget.
The five of you couldn’t even beat back SK’s $101,000 request. Not expecting much when they come for $32 million.
Catherine Celeberto
Narragansett
