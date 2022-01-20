Online Poll
Do you support mandatory term limits for members of Congress?
Earlier this week, Congressman Jim Langevin announced that he will not seek re-election in November, giving Rhode Island its first open seat in over a decade as the veteran politician steps aside following 10 terms in office. Langevin is currently one of 55 members of the House of Representatives with more than 20 years of experience in the role, as he was first sworn in on January 3, 2001. The United States Senate has 16 elected officials who can say the same. With that being said, do you support mandatory term limits for members of Congress? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
