Inherently, oil and gas producers are zero emissions. What causes emissions is not the oil under the ground, it’s the equipment these companies use to bring it to the surface, most of it made in China. This equipment needs to meet EPA regulations in the US, but in the rest of the world, that’s not always true. High-quality, made in the USA, innovative equipment is available right now that would eliminate, or nearly eliminate emissions from oil and gas.
Valves, pipe fittings, pumps, gauges and more equipment originally invented in the US, but now made overseas to reduce cost, causes gasses being released into the atmosphere as the raw materials are transported and refined. Why is that? Because they were designed decades before we realized the potential dangers of widespread carbon emissions.
Using better equipment that doesn’t leak won’t require drastic changes to how oil and gas companies operate. In fact, these companies can use American-made equipment that doesn’t leak, doesn’t increase costs, and you wouldn’t even know it’s happening. At least until your gas bill goes down.
For the last two centuries, the United States has paved the way for innovation. From first flight to walking on the moon, from the assembly line to the AI revolution, the United States has fostered innovation, grown the sciences, and set a global standard for what it means to create and invent.
And now, we are faced with a new challenge — taking on carbon and methane emissions and reversing their impact on our global climate.
In the political battles over this issue we’ve heard about every option that comes to mind: wind turbines and solar panels, taxes and caps, even reducing our stock of cattle to minimize the methane produced by their manure.
All of these options would require some changes in our day to day lives, whether in the form of higher costs, seeing wind farms in our backyards (not to mention the birds that would fall victim to the blades), or more expensive and exclusive beef products when you go to the grocery store.
It’s become an accepted consequence that when we take action on emissions, our lives are going to change for the worse.
That’s simply not true.
The bottom line is the technology exists today to get to zero in one of our crucial industries: the energy sector. How do I know? Because I’m one of those people. I’ve dedicated my entire professional life to developing technology that would make this possible. The key is creating valves, pumps, and fittings that don’t emit. I’ve tackled the valve problem, so if we can get the other two under control, we will see the impacts right away.
We are living at the perfect moment for the intersection of policy and technology. The US government has decided to accelerate the adoption of these US-made zero emissions technologies through the EPA’s Methane Emissions Reduction Program, known as MERP. MERP was carefully designed to make sure the technology we have available to us is advanced enough to address emissions in a way that is good for the environment, for people, and for business.
The first telephone call happened 150 years ago, and now almost every single one of us has a phone in our pocket that has more computing power than every computer that landed Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon. Every technological challenge we have been faced with has led to new solutions that have only improved our way of life decade over decade. The latest challenge, global emissions, is the next evolution of the same challenge, and American innovators know exactly how to take it on.
