This past week the RI Attorney General’s Office opened a second investigation on my behalf, as the RIDEM has failed to provide me with a copy of the month-to-month lease for the continued operation of the two parking lots in the Galilee Business Zone. Without a valid lease, Procaccianti Developers should not be able to continue to operate its parking lot.
PRIX breached the terms of 1990 lease. The 1990 lease has a five-year renewal option, however, as PRIX grossly ignored the following covenants and conditions by intentionally abandoning its hotel, the lease should be considered invalid.
The leased premises shall be used for the purpose of a hotel and restaurant business. The lessee shall keep the leased premises and any building in good repair.
The parking lots being operated are in violation of the Town’s ordinances as a Special Use Permit was not granted for the two parcels that are in Zone GB – Galilee Business. Our Town Solicitor recently sent a letter to the RIDEM and the RI Attorney General. It read: “the state is not exempt from local zoning laws and the town’s comprehensive plan for the Port of Galilee. Callaghan cited a recent Supreme Court case, Exeter v. State of Rhode Island. Therefore, Development at the Great Island Road site would require town approval, including a special use permit for off-street parking.”
In addition, two lots in the Galilee are zoned GFI. Galilee Fishing. I was informed that those lots may have been in use prior to the 2003 rezoning, so they may be grandfathered in as legal non-conforming. I would be interested in when those leases expire and the conditions of those leases. If the RIDEM is adamant to have street level parking lots in the GFI Zones, why is the State and Town not operating them?
Why has Governor McKee not stepped in and taken action to stop this gross abuse of power by a state agency? Why have our local Senators Alana DiMario, Bridget Geraci Valverde, and Representatives Carol Hagan McEntee and Teresa Tanzi failed to step in to help the Town in its fight? Why was Director Grey recently appointed unanimously by the Senate? People tell me, what is new in Rhode Island? They add, it is corruption as usual where the superrich get richer at the expense of the hard-working citizen. How ironic, the average hard-working citizen would get fined for going fishing without a license, yet the RIDEM fails to fine Procaccianti Developers that has over 10 billion in investable assets for creating the worse environmental hazard on its leased land in Rhode Island’s history. In addition, the RIDEM stated it wants the taxpayers of Rhode Island to pay for the demolition of the Lighthouse Inn.
Therefore, as the Procaccianti has failed to uphold the terms of its original lease, the lease should not be renewed. Since such actions were condoned by the RIDEM, and the RIDEM allowed Procaccianti /Paolino to operate a parking lot in violation to town zoning ordinances and for allowing Procaccianti/ Paolino to create an environmental hazard to our Town, then the Town should go to court and file that the RIDEM be released from its control for all leased land in Galilee, and the Town should be allowed to take control of the land, so it can generate RFPs that are in agreement with the Galilee Master Plan Agreement and the URI Research Study for Galilee. The RIDEM has failed grossly in its fiduciary responsibilities to do what is best for the State, the Town, and the Commercial Fishermen.
Because the Lighthouse Inn is on our tax roll, I feel our Town Building Inspector should be ordered to do an inspection, and he should cite the RIDEM for mismanagement and Procaccianti Developers for intentionally creating an environmental hazard.
Recently, Block Island was inundated with summer visitors. Some were hurt, and some could have died because of fights on the island and on the Ferry. It is evident, its Police, Fire and Rescue would find it more difficult to provide safety and protection to those who visit with too many people visiting on any given day. Therefore, we do not want parking in Galilee to be a stopping ground for Block Island.
I close by asking you, how can providing additional parking lots to PRIX be good for the State, the Town, and Commercial Fishermen? Let’s turn up the volume in our fight for Galilee.
Albert Alba
Narragansett
