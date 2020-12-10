While walking the Narrow River end of Narragansett Beach last Friday, I witnessed the heroic and sustained efforts of our local civil servants working to revive the kayak accident victim. Thank you to the fire/police responders who valiantly attempted to save the Cumberland woman. They labored tirelessly. May this knowledge comfort the grieving family.
Diane Fasching
Narragansett
