We are thankful. While it is not one of the points of the Scout Law, it is a major part of Scouting life, especially at this time of the year, and in this time of life. As a supporter of Scouting in Narragansett, I am thankful for the leaders I work with and the Scouts that continue to grow as well-rounded citizens in this challenging time we live in.
We are thankful for the help that the community gives to Scouting in so many ways. We are assisted by the Narragansett Parks and Recreation Department, in many locations and staff. We are thankful to businesses like Roche’s, Bonnet Liquors, Brickley’s, and Graphic Expressions. We are thankful for Community support from the Lions Club, Elks Club, and the Knights of Columbus, to name a few.
All these groups and supporters are made up of local men and women that helped make this year’s Scouting for Food Drive by the Scouts of Narragansett the best ever. We have enjoyed collecting canned goods for those in need during the past 32 years. The Scouts were amazed by the generosity of the Narragansett Citizens this year. Normally 3,000 to 6,000 pounds has been collected, but 2020 saw the town provide over 9000 pounds of food for four local food banks just before the holidays. In addition, there were hundreds of dollars donated to the RI Food Bank via the ScoutingForFood.org web site.
The Girl Scouts of Troop 31 and Troop 80 worked with the Boy Scouts of Troop 1, Troop 2, Crew 2, and Pack 29, all of Narragansett, and put in over 200 hours to collect, sort, pack, and transport the goods to those four local food pantries. We thank you and your adult leaders that provide excellent examples as role models.
We are thankful. We are thankful to be part of the past, present, and future of Narragansett and South County.
Michael J. Millen, Sr
Narragansett
