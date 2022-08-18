This question was asked in a recent letter to the editor, “How is it that we now live in a society where mass shootings are commonplace and we are desensitized enough to see it as an unavoidable reality in our daily lives?” (“We can do better for our community”, The Independent, Aug. 11, 2022)
The answer is because our society does not value life.
We are taught evolution from an early age, the story that life began in some ancient swamp and evolved over millions of years. If life happened by chance, why value an accident? Why value a fluke of nature? Or, is evolution wrong. Is evolution a fairy tale?
Mental health issues are on the rise in our society. People struggle with depression and anxiety. Young and old alike are not happy with their lives. They want more out of life, but they are not sure where to find it. Is more possible?
We are desensitized to violence by our entertainment, in films, in TV shows, in video games, and in books. Why are we surprised that violence is acted out in our reality, in shootings and fights? Is there a better way to solve problems?
I suppose we could turn to God, repenting of our unbelief, indifference, and disobedience to His word. The Bible tells us that we are valuable because we are “fearfully and wonderfully made,” and made in the image of God. The Bible tells us about our creator God, about His character, His attributes, and His intervention in our world and in our lives. Jesus said, “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”
Your life, your choice.
Carol Mitola
North Kingstown
