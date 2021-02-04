I doubt there are many people in this country who have more closely followed the development, distribution, and effects and effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines than the front-line doctors and nurses, EMTs, and police and fire personnel who are so highly exposed to contracting the virus.
If, as reported in last week’s Independent, 30 percent of the personnel in North Kingstown’s fire department, and nearly half of the police department, have yet to receive the vaccines made available to them, I am confident that the vast majority of these individuals have thought this through, and have their own reasons for their decisions.
There are already far too many people in this country—especially on the national and state levels—who take it as their business to tell other people what to think, and how to live their lives. We don’t need that on a local level, too, and I commend Town Councillor Kerry McKay for recognizing this.
Andy Murphy
Saunderstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.