Every day the sidewalks in Wickford fill with walkers, joggers, and strollers from all parts of town. What draws people into the village are the quiet, shaded streets. Over the last several months a group of North Kingstown civic organizations and volunteers have embarked upon a program to replace some of the missing trees in the historic canopy.
It almost took a village to get the job done. First, the North Kingstown Tree Warden Peter Morgan and John Campanini of the Rhode Island Tree Council made recommendations for trees suitable for each spot. Next, members of the Plum Beach Garden Club and Histwick raised the funds to grind each stump and purchase the new trees.
Six tree species were chosen: two kinds of non-hybrid sugar maples, several Kwanzan ornamental cherries, a Princeton elm, and a hornbeam. The day that the trees were to be planted the crew from North Kingstown Public Works Department came and excavated the holes and planted the trees – no easy task. Neighbors and volunteers are now regularly watering the sites to be sure that the plantings are successful.
Special thanks should go out to the North Kingstown Public works Director, Adam White, and his team for all their efforts. Thanks should also be given to Becky Lamond and the North Kingstown Planning Department for their work and guidance in making sure that all permits for the work and town policies were followed. Finally, we want to acknowledge Matt Largess from Largess Forestry for help with the stump grinding, transfer and planting of the new trees.
A successful ongoing tree planting project cleans the air, adds summer shade, reduces traffic noise, and increases property values — sometimes by as much as 15 percent. The success of this initial small-scale project will hopefully lead to more opportunities for more trees in the near future. Thanks to all who made this first step work.
Donna Hutchinson and Mike Donohue
North Kingstown
