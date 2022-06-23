In the middle of the pandemic, South Kingstown decided that its priority was to focus on redistricting our elementary school population. Even though two new members of the School Committee, appointed a year ago by the town, claimed that the priority for the district was to find a new, permanent Superintendent. Instead, they rushed through the redistricting process as if they were being followed.
“Redistricting” turned out to be a code word for “let’s finally close Wakefield Elementary School.” Why did closing a beloved school in the heart of town become a priority in the midst of a pandemic?
“Well, it has to be done because of ‘equity’,” is a justification filled with logical swiss cheese.
The School Committee created a subcommittee led by an appointed member of the School Committee and two colleagues from that same committee. Two principals of schools that ended up (surprise surprise) not being recommended for closure. There was also a former school committee member who had previously and proudly voted for WES’ closure. This group, whose members’ names I couldn’t find in the minutes or anywhere online, came up with three poorly-conceived options for redistricting. There is no information in the minutes that would disclose their votes and meetings were not recorded. Only after these decisions were made, was a consultant hired to explore redistricting options.
In the meantime the community was asking questions about DLI, especially, about how Spanish immersion would work in three schools. We were told, “let’s assume” it is in all remaining schools. In a sudden vote, the School Committee voted to dismantle the DLI program to the distress of parents and their children who had been promised the program’s continuation. The process has also never achieved “equity” or even “equality”, terms never defined properly by the School Committee. Indeed, one school will have three times as many kids with free/reduced lunches than the other and a school built following the same architectural plans is supposed to have almost 100 more children than the other of the same size.
Parents were wondering who might be benefiting from this rushed, insensitive and arrogant behavior. It certainly is not our kids, who are nervously asking where their friends and teachers will end up this September. It is not the parents struggling with day-to-day family tasks while trying to keep a smile on their faces in front of their children. It is not the town that is losing its celebrated school that was rated the 14th highest elementary school in Rhode Island. It was not the little kids that are most likely going to lose their favorite sledding hill in the winter. It is the trust in public education and for a democratic and transparent process that is being sacrificed here. What will be next on the chopping block? More places that can be enjoyed for free? A park? A library?
Some upset parents are moving the children to private and/or charter schools proving that if a group of citizens want to save on taxes, shrinking enrollment and less funding for schools will be the result. Instead of changing the narrative and creating the most amazing, forward-thinking, ecologically friendly schools, all we talk about are budget cuts.
So, who is benefiting? It is not my child or yours – or your grandchildren. It is not the pregnant mom who just moved to Wakefield who has no idea the neighborhood school is closing. It is a developer/speculator waiting to buy some appreciating property.
What kind of town do we want? One that celebrates its nature, respects its environment, education and history, the public good, the collective smarts of its citizens while protecting its most vulnerable youngest learners? Or, do we want a village driven by an obsessive need for more and more money, even if it tears apart the fabric of the community that is lived in by us all?
Viera Levitt
Wakefield
