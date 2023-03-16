The following letter was emailed to Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Terrence Gray:
Dear Director Gray,
As you know the five-acre leased land in Galilee is in gross violation of the Town of Narragansett’s Building, Zoning, and Safety concerns.
How can the RIDEM that is supposed to look after and safeguard our environment of Rhode Island, allow Procaccianti and Paolino create this gross environmental and safety condition to the Lighthouse Inn that was under its watch?
I was informed the RIDEM has scheduled the Lighthouse Inn to be demolished. I do not know if this is fact or fiction, as it has not been reported in the news stations or the papers. If the property is scheduled for demolition, who will be paying for the demolition? Procaccianti Developers should not only be required to pay for the demolition, but they should be fined, and they should be prevented from continuing with any State leases on State leased land for their gross malfeasance.
The RIDEM generated an RFP to obtain proposals that will help Galilee after Procaccianti Developers wanted to create primarily a large street-level parking lot in Galilee. The Town of Narragansett put forth its proposal for a mixed-use development. It was the most viable proposal of all those submitted to the RIDEM. The RIDEM replied it had questions on funding. Rather than throwing the baby out with the bath water, why not re-engage the Town of Narragansett, so we could find ways to obtain funding for a viable mixed-use development for Galilee. The State has millions for a Soccer Stadium, we have $21 million to renovate the Superman Building, yet the RIDEM feels we cannot get money to revitalize Galilee? The parking lots are being operated in violation of our Town’s ordinances. The State or the Town of Narragansett should be allowed to take over the operations of the street-level parking lots immediately until other parking sources become available, so the State and the Town can use the income from parking to help the infrastructure of the State and for Galilee. Why does the RIDEM want the income from street-level parking to continue to go into the deep pockets of James Procaccianti and Joseph Paolino? In addition, we can use the parking area at Roger Wheeler State Beach (Sand Hill Cove), and the Block Island Ferry can operate a shuttle service to the Ferry. A parking garage can also be used to accommodate cars rather than street level parking as a parking garage will take up a small footprint of the overall land. If anyone from the RIDEM can provide me or the media with its justification to continue to allow Procaccianti and Paolino to operate street-level parking lots in Galilee after the harm they have caused, then I ask him or her to provide justification.
It appears the RIDEM has not only been failing us in Galilee. The Blackstone River in Pawtucket is being inundated and flooded with waste, and the RIDEM is not taking action. Why? Why has the RIDEM failed to take action against gross toxins flooding our waterways? Why is our Governor not stepping in to fight for what is right in Galilee? Save the Bay staff are in disbelief with the lack of enforcement by the RIDEM. In a recent article, it noted: “These discharges of sewage into the Blackstone are unacceptable. They are an insult to the river and everyone who uses it and depends on it, ” said Save the Bay’s Kate McPherson, the Narragansett Bay Riverkeeper.
In Block Island, Champlin’s Marina was set to be illegally expanded upon by an improper and illegal gathering of individuals. The expansion would have caused great harm to The Great Salt Pond. The RIDEM failed to step in and speak out against the harm the expansion would cause The Great Salt Pond.
If any business or resident in Galilee does any changes to its structures, the RIDEM is all over the businesses to make sure the development will not hurt Galilee, yet, the RIDEM has failed to step in stop the harm by Procaccianti Developers.
Will the RIDEM of 2023 that is led by Director Terrance Gray be notoriously forever known for its gross mismanagement that is causing irreparable harm to the environment, health, and the economy to all citizens of Rhode Island, or will the RIDEM now step into action to correct the errors in its most recent years? We hope the RIDEM will both literally and figuratively clean up its act.
Albert Alba
Narragansett
