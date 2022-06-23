More and more of South Kingstown’s residential housing is being purchased by investors, out-of-towners, vacation home owners, and Florida voters. Prices have escalated, and our adult children and local workers are having a hard time being able to afford to live here. So perhaps it is time for our town to institute a homestead tax exemption wherein permanent year-round residents (and voters) would pay a significantly lower property tax than others. Several other Rhode Island towns provide this benefit to homeowners who simply want or need a place to live and have not purchased scarce residential properties purely for profit. In West Greenwich, for example, qualified property owners are assessed at a 29 percent lower value. In Narragansett, it’s ten percent. The increased property tax rate on investment properties, if any, might also allow the town to provide additional benefits to its citizens such as seasonal yard waste pickup, more picnic tables in the parks, trips for seniors, or second language instruction in the elementary schools.
Marjorie Burston
South Kingstown
