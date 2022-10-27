In 2020, I had the experience of running for School Committee as a relatively unknown candidate and was honored to be elected. The past two years have brought many challenges and changes and truly highlighted the desire of our community to identify a refocused vision for the future — of our learning facilities and of the programs that best serve our students today and in the future.
In order to bring our community together around these important goals, the School Committee must be able to work collaboratively while addressing difficult decisions and building a brighter future. I believe that James Restivo and Carol Vetter both offer valuable professional skills as well as proven leadership experiences that will maximize our efforts to better serve students, support educators, and fully engage the community in re-envisioning education in SK.
As a parent of two young children, James Restivo offers a fresh perspective and a deep commitment to improvements in the years to come including early language learning opportunities, advocacy for all learners, and improved facilities. Living and working in our community, James is ready to put his professional operational experience to enhance communication and shared decision making among community partners.
As my colleague at the School Committee table over the last several months, Carol Vetter is well aware of the challenges that need to be addressed and is ready to continue to serve others with compassion and professionalism in November. Her commitment to financial responsibility, in addition to her efforts to incorporate the needs and priorities of the community into decision making, has demonstrated Carol’s dedication to improved learning opportunities for all students and enhanced transparency in the community.
I hope that you will make an informed decision in November and that you will choose to vote for Restivo and Vetter – they are ready to speak with you, to listen, and to act in the best interest of SK’s children and the entire community that we serve. I believe our shared future is a brighter one and I hope you will offer them your support.
For more information, visit “RESTIVO4SKSC” and “CAROLVETTERSKSC2022” on Facebook.
Melissa Boyd
South Kingstown
