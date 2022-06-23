I am going to attempt to connect two current and very relevant issues in this letter, so please stay with me. I am conflicted, and feel it is important to share my thoughts. I attended the June 13 Town Council meeting in which June was proclaimed as Gun Violence Awareness month in the town of North Kingstown.
There is a lot of talk about addressing the gun violence issue, but what we need are solutions. The first of which is, of course, gun control. For that issue I am, and will continue, to push leaders at the state and federal level to make those changes. The second is to address who is perpetrating these acts, and what is causing them to reach for a gun in the first place. Statistics report that since 1982 there have been 124 mass shootings, of which only 3 have been female. Why is that? Let me offer an observation.
As I have been pondering this question the very same night the Gun Safety Awareness resolution is passed, a report regarding misconduct by a teacher and coach is released. And who is the victims of this misconduct? Boys. Young men. It is possible that we are ignoring the very obvious, and not drawing the lines that can help to heal both issues? Are we so certain this is a uniquely North Kingstown problem? It saddens me deeply that we live in a culture where young ladies are brought up to somewhat expect inappropriateness, we are taught to look out for it, and we are all well aware of it. Thankfully in this post “#metoo” world we now talk about it, and openly and actively try to address it. That same revolution has not yet happened for the young men in our society. The issue with coach Thomas is particularly disturbing given the length of time it continued, however what stood out to me in reading the report was that despite this testing having been going on in private, at least since 2000, when the report says Coach Thomas was given a private office, that the chronology of the report does not start until June of 2017. It was not until June 2018 when a victim contacted police. Let us not forget, while it is exceedingly clear the advantages that men have had over women in our society for many many years, the students at our schools are still children, even the boys. Still vulnerable, impressionable, children who require guidance and a sense of safety and security despite their gender. Is it possible we have created a culture where the young men in our society do not feel safe and comfortable to report feeling violated or bullied? Did we forget to tell them too it is also not right for you to experience these things, and you are allowed to talk about it. You are allowed and encouraged to be vulnerable and speak up when you feel violated or bullied, because we recognize that you too can experience those things, and we are here to help. Is it possible that we can live in a society that acknowledges the struggles of women, and the incredible atrocities that have been committed against them, and also recognizes the times society, or individuals have failed the young men in our community? That recognizing one does not in any way denigrate the other.
Without solutions these grievances are just that, ramblings, so I am going to offer what I think is a good starting point to address both these issues. I think both North Kingstown School Department and the North Kingstown Police Department should develop a procedure for how to handle these types of complaints should they arise in the future. One that protects both the students and the teachers. I think it should be made very public what those procedures are so that parents, students, teachers and staff know what to expect, and administrators and the police force can be held accountable for handling it according to procedure. North Kingstown Town Council should be the driving force behind this effort, and do everything in its power to support and fund this measure. Of course prevention is the best course of action, and to do that we (our community) need to find ways to connect to, support and provide outlets for our young men. We need to talk about it, and let them know it is okay to be sad and to be hurt, just like we tell our daughters, without fear of judgment or ridicule. For this I do not have a clear solution, except maybe starting the conversation about how we can do better for all our children.
Stacey Weinstein
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.