As an interested constituent of state Senate District 36, I am paying attention to the campaigns for this open seat; there are two candidates: Ms. Doreen Costa, a Republican and Ms. Alana DiMario, a Democrat.
Ms. Costa served six years as my State Rep; that experience gives her the breadth and depth of state-level issues, she is a dynamo of energy and will fight to get things done. Ms. Costa is a long-time North Kingstown resident and has served two terms as a member of the NK Town Council; she is dialed-in on state and local issues.
Ms. DiMario sent us a mailer but I needed more. In my research I find three issues that give me enough brushstrokes on the painting to give me serious concerns about her ability to represent me; specifically:
She brags about sending money to bail out the violent, rioters and anarchists being arrested around America’s cities.
She boasts of time on the picket line in Olneyville to demand free Wi-Fi for residents of that community.
Finally, she appears to be committed to defunding the police nationwide.
I want a state senator with the breadth and depth of experience, the skill to navigate that mess on Smith Hill, the energy and drive to tackle the myriad problems confronting our state and the values I have for law and order and personal accountability. I see Ms. Doreen Costa as the clear choice with all those credentials in one package.
Will King
North Kingstown
