The South Kingstown Democratic Party endorsed candidates running for Town Council and School Committee are inviting all SK voters for a masked, socially distanced, cup of coffee along with some conversation. Town Council incumbents running for re-election; Abel Collins, Deborah Kelso and Rory McEntee along with Town Council Candidate Jess Rose and School Committee Candidates Christie Fish and Paula Whitford Invite you to “Coffee with the Candidates” on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 – 11 a.m. on the Village Green adjacent to the Neighborhood Guild.
Because it is extremely hard to get to know what our neighbors are concerned about during this extraordinary election season, we thought an outside event, properly Covid-19 compliant, would be a great opportunity for the candidates to get to speak with the voters.
The endorsed Democrats share common values that include: Infrastructure Investments and programs for safe, healthy and active lifestyles, Forward-looking solutions to SK’s most pressing issues such as affordable housing and climate change, strengthening and supporting family engagement within our schools and greater community, Promoting civil and equal rights, efficient financial management to keep property taxes in check and maintaining and improving the quality of our schools and supporting teachers. The endorsed Democrats will keep South Kingstown moving forward.
If you would like to learn more, have questions for the candidates or just want to meet in person, please join us on Saturday, Oct. 24 anytime between 9-11a.m. on the Village Green.
This is a rain or shine event.
Hope you can make it.
Abel Collins, Deborah Kelso, Rory McEntee, Jess Rose, Christie Fish and Paula Whitford
South Kingstown
