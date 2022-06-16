In March of 2020, schools shut down and teachers stepped up in ways we never thought we could. We learned how to provide quality instruction online with virtually no training. We leaned on each other, and we learned from each other, all while surviving the pandemic with the same concerns for our families and friends as the rest of the world.
Over the past two years, we have learned a new digital management system, new math and ELA curriculums, as well as STEM initiatives and more. North Kingstown was one of the first communities to return to full in-person learning with classrooms that looked entirely different than those we created in the past. We watched the behaviors and mental health needs of our students skyrocket while the number of service providers decreases — thus not meeting their needs. We are worried about our students.
Our teachers are bearing the weight of the ongoing pandemic and another school shooting in the news. We are working under the cloud of the fat test scandal which has added stress, sadness, and frustration to our everyday. We are struggling. Collectively, we are not okay. We don’t feel valued or respected.
One clear example is that North Kingstown teachers have a contract expiring in two weeks. In the fall, we sent a formal request to bargain. Months ago, we sent our ground rules and requests for dates to meet. We have heard nothing. Teacher morale is at an all-time low. Teachers need relief. We need more resources for our students.
Last week, amid extreme grief and sadness, high school teachers showed up. They spent the whole week wondering and worrying about attending the funeral of a colleague who left us far too soon and in such a tragic manner. The heartbreaking loss of a colleague combined with the disrespect of the administration feels like the final straw for everyone’s mental health, a gut punch. The union wasn’t consulted about how to handle the day of the funeral. We were ignored and we had no answers for our members until after school the day before the funeral. The manner in which this was handled was dismal.
One teacher said it to me best last week during the high school crisis, “Sue, even the airlines have this one right. You put the oxygen mask on your face first and then on those who are in your care.”
We need oxygen. We need support.
You cannot expect more and more from teachers while providing less resources. We cannot lift our students up when we are feeling beaten down. We need additional resources to handle the mental health needs in our community. We need to be heard.
Sue Warburton
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.