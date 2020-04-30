This global pandemic has everyone stressed, isolated and fearing what is coming next. But, there are great people in our community doing so many great things: our first responders, health care workers, restaurant workers and retail workers keeping us fed. Let’s not forget the pharmacists keeping us healthy and food pantries and senior centers helping those less fortunate.
But, did you know North Kingstown is home to one of the most generous organizations in our state? Ocean State Job Lot, with retail stores throughout the Northeast, is headquartered right here in Quonset with corporate offices, warehousing and distribution center. Ocean State Job Lot has been silently working to keep people safe with countless donations of PPE supplies, hand sanitizer and more.
One group of workers that has gone unsung is our social worker and front-line staff taking care of Rhode Island’s youngest and most vulnerable population. They were lacking PPE and cleaning products. As soon as I heard about the lack of safety equipment I made one contact with Ocean State Job Lot and within 48 hours supplies were delivered to workers at DCYF. That was nothing short of amazing!!
I encourage you to support all local businesses in this unprecedented time but especially Ocean State Job Lot who has provided so much to so many working on the front line of this pandemic. I have always supported Ocean State Job Lot, but they now have a customer for life.
Julie Casimiro
State Representative
District 31 (North Kingstown/Exeter)
