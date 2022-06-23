What more needs to happen to encourage Congress to enact sensible gun control legislation? Beyond these mass shootings, every single day there over 100 people dying from guns. It shouldn’t take the horror of someone turning a gun on second, third and fourth graders to raise the consciousness of our lawmakers to just how necessary it is for them to act to protect the people they represent.
Our country is awash in guns. Background checks need to be expanded. Assault weapons should be banned, and we need to dramatically reduce the ability of criminals and very sick people to get their hands on firearms.
A bi-partisan group of Senators have agreed on a modest framework that would tighten some rules on gun sales and put more resources toward mental health treatment, but much more is necessary, including an outright ban on assault rifles, as was in place from 1994 to 2004, a ban on gun sales to people under 21, mandatory waiting periods in all gun purchases, and bans on high-capacity magazines.
Why do we continue to allow the NRA to dictate public policy when the truth is that organization is nothing more than a marketing vehicle for gun and ammunition manufacturers? Our legislators must be aware that the NRA receives millions of dollars from those businesses for their effort to oppose common sense legislation.
How can they ignore the fact that the NRA opposes background checks because it would mean less sales when it is obvious that some individuals should not be allowed to buy a gun?
And of course our elected leaders must know the NRA opposes banning the sale of assault weapons, because again it would mean less revenue for them.
Why do our elected leaders care more about protecting the NRA and their sources of revenue than they do about protecting our children?
Bob Bianchini
South Kingstown
