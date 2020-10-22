This election season has been much different than past seasons due to Covid. These are difficult times for most people and businesses. This year more than any other, having previous experience and knowledge of town finances and capabilities is probably a necessity. My first year was a huge learning curve. Learning the ropes during this Covid hardship is not ideal.
As to my experience, I have supported the schools more than most if not all of my colleagues. After 10 years of inaction, I initiated the funding to resolve the 3rd floor heat issues at the high school, re-established funding for school capital improvement projects, pushed for Covid funding to be provided to schools “as needed” rather than equal quarterly allotments, voted against filling a School Committee seat with someone seeking to cut school funds and voted against cuts to the school budget. I criticized colleagues for making major cuts after the public hearings and after the deadline for the community to petition the council by charter.
I sat on a committee implementing solar that will cover 100% of municipal electrical requirements of the town in well sited, non-residential and brownfield areas. I helped craft the solar ordinance keeping industrial solar farms out of residential zones. I also orchestrated the removal of language which allowed a back door for industrial solar farms which went against the council’s wishes.
While others brag of holding Post Road workshops, I had major restrictive ordinances removed that hindered development on Post Road such as the 2nd story requirement and parking in rear. I initiated the Post Road Façade Improvement program to assist business owners in making their properties more attractive and encourage new development. I recently proposed a tax incentive to make Post Road properties more lucrative than building in our open spaces, but did not get the support of my current colleagues.
I have helped the Shermantown residents fight destruction of woodlands, 2/102 residents fighting commercial development in what was previously a residential zone, Wickford residents’ concerns with parking and late night business activities, resolving West Main street paving neglect, brought a Wickford El developer and local residents together to resolve differences, and several Post Road workshop involvements.
I’ve been a strong advocate of adherence to our Comp Plan and ordinances, particularly in groundwater protected areas. Modifications shouldn’t be made every time a developer wants to build outside designated areas or codes. I stand up for developers rights based on the zoning in place and I follow the Comp Plans direction of encouraging redevelopment in existing areas. I’m a strong advocate of protecting our drinking water as well as our open spaces and woodlands.
Councilor Waxman and I stopped the $1.2M lease and the displacement of numerous retail businesses in Wickford Junction for the not so temporary relocation of Town Hall.
I do have serious concerns with one candidate’s massive fundraising in which 75% of funds is coming from outside of North Kingstown. Why are we allowing people from outside of North Kingstown to influence our local election? My campaign is not funded by financial interests from outside of North Kingstown, PAC’s, or developers seeking to sidestep town ordinances or change our Comp Plan. My decisions are based on individual merits and not monetary influence. I represent NK taxpayers and residents with no strings attached.
You can vote based on feel good campaign slogans printed on fancy mailers paid for by PACs and developers; or vote based on a history of actual actions of standing up for taxpayers and residents over the last eight years.
Kevin Maloney
North Kingstown
