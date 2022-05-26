I am a supporter of responsible gun owners who enjoy hunting and recreational shooting.
I am also an avid supporter of commonsense gun regulation and safety. For too many years, the Rhode Island Legislature has kicked adequate control of firearms down the road. It is time to pass legislation to protect our children from both intentional and accidental harm; provide reasonable rules on concealed carry; and ban weapons designed only for military use.
Recently, Attorney General Peter Neronha provided documentation that, indeed, Rhode Island law enforcement has been actively enforcing existing laws. This was in response to gun-safety opponents who maintain that all that is necessary is to enforce laws already on the books. As an example, the Cranston police department, in 2021, confiscated 174 firearms from 42 individuals, under the “red flag law.” AG Neronha also pointed out the prevalence of guns, as well as gun violence, currently in Rhode Island. Gun-safety opponents, however, seek to broaden the ability to carry concealed weapons in Rhode Island.
Please speak up and urge your Representative and Senator to move the following bills out of committee and to the floor for actual votes: S2653/H6614, to prohibit high-capacity magazines; S2224/H6615, to ban military-style assault weapons; and S2734/H7300, to provide for the safe storage of firearms.
Linda Hines
Narragansett
