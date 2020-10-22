South Kingstown needs someone like Jim Lathrop on its Town Council. A few years ago, he noticed the poor condition of Hazard Park and took it upon himself to give it a much-needed facelift. He has volunteered a significant amount of his time working at the park to make this hidden gem a place for our residents to enjoy. As a member of the Town Council Jim will serve the residents with the same dedication, and passion, he shows for Hazard Park.
Now more than ever communities must be led by individuals with a vested interest in the future. South Kingstown is no exception. The decisions made today will affect us for many years to come.
Jim’s strong knowledge of how local government works (and doesn’t!) as well as his financial experience and expertise will bring a new perspective to the council, serving in the best interest of ALL residents of the Town of South Kingstown.
South Kingstown needs someone representing us who has strong values and a commitment to effecting positive change. Jim Lathrop is that person. He is a person of action, not just ideas.
Kristine S. Kinder
Kingston
