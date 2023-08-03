It’s great to know that Kevin McCloskey and the South Kingstown Land Trust are preserving the tradition of grinding jonnycake meal at the Samuel E. Perry Grist Mill on Moonstone Beach Road. (“McCloskey hopes to pass on passion for corn mill”, The Independent, July 13, 2023)
Bob and Diane Smith were excellent stewards of the property and, incidentally, made great jonnycakes at a number of festivals and events.
Traditionally in Rhode Island, the cornmeal cake is spelled without the “H” if it is made from native white-cap flint corn and with the “H” if not. There actually was a Rhode Island law passed about this, but I could not determine if it’s still in effect.
I have to take exception to a few other nuances in this story. Rhode Island jonnycakes are never baked; they are fried on a griddle. Although the etymology of the term “jonnycake” or “johnnycake” is unclear, I believe it was thus called because they traveled well.
It’s certainly true that the colonists appropriated this and other food practices from the Narragansetts and other tribes. But I think it’s a stretch to say that the colonists “stole” white-cap flint corn from the Native Americans.
From the moment that the Pilgrims arrived in Massachusetts, the Native Americans shared corn with them. This and other generosities kept the Europeans alive.
The Indian practice was to grind the meal by hand with a mortar and pestle. The colonists built gristmills so that the corn could be ground in greater quantities.
The Native Americans boiled corn in water or broth, according to the Tomaquag Museum’s recently revised edition of Roger Williams’s “A Key into the Language of America.” Later they added milk and butter, provided by the colonists.
The jonnycake as a tradition should be viewed as something that binds us together, a foodstuff we can all agree is culturally important to Rhode Island.
Betty J. Cotter
Shannock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.