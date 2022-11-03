Editor's Note: This week, the Independent Newspaper received far more letters to the editor than were able to be published due to space constraints. This letter is among the letters we were unable to run in print.
I am writing to suggest a fine candidate for the office of Rhode Island State Treasurer. Jim Lathrop is the best person for the job because he possesses the most advanced credentials and solid background in finance as compared to his opponent.
Jim Lathrop was hired as North Kingstown’s Finance Director in 2017, while I was serving on the Town Council. I got to know Jim, and can vouch for his fine character, skills, and professionalism.
Prior to Lathrop coming on board, the town had been reprimanded within the annual audit for weaknesses and deficiencies with financial reporting, and the town’s financial position was not as good as it is now. Once he was at the helm, he made improvements to financial procedures, clarified the budget format, and ensured that annual audits were submitted on time. He has helped improve the town’s bond rating, has grown the fund balance, has increased the tax collection rate, and decreased the OPEB liability. He was recently recognized with a national award from the Government Finance Officers Association.
I am a left leaning Independent, but plan to vote right with Republican Jim Lathrop. I truly believe he is the most qualified, best choice for Rhode Island State Treasurer.
Ellen Waxman
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.