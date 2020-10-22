Once again at the Oct. 5 Narragansett Town Council meeting, members Mannix, Lawler, and Lema worked to undermine the library. Three terms on the library board were up to be either renewed or replaced. They had only been open for a matter of days. For other town boards positions have either gone unfilled or have been automatically renewed.
Jesse Pugh presented the motion to renew the three existing board members. Mannix, Lawler, and Lema promptly voted no after listening to public comment. This included mentioning that the town charter calls for board members to be devoted to the public library as an educational institution. Members of the public, myself included, repeatedly asked for qualifications of the nominees of Mannix, Lawler, and Lema. Only two qualifications were given. One was that one person was a former town council member and the third future nominee is a landscape architect. None have volunteered at the library, participated in library events, or are members of the Friends of the Library.
My other point I expressed was that since this Town Council has been hostile to the present library board for so long that it would be better for the town if the council waited until after the election to appoint board members. This would avoid the existing conflicts, as voters would clearly be indicating direction in the library situation. Regrettably that was not even considered as a viable solution.
Suzan Amoruso
Narragansett
