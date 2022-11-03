Editor's Note: This week, the Independent Newspaper received far more letters to the editor than were able to be published due to space constraints. This letter is among the letters we were unable to run in print.
I am a 13-year NK resident and mother of two attending public schools. My husband and I both work in higher education and selected to buy our first (and second) home here due to the strong reputation of the schools. Even as newlyweds, we knew this would pay dividends for our future family and our home’s value.
I am grateful that Erin West Earle is running to join the school committee because I have seen her in action as former colleagues at URI, as President of a board where she served the New England region advocating for students on a national stage, and as a researcher and mentor.
She takes ownership over her responsibilities. She changes policies when they no longer align with current needs. She listens. She dissects data and understands how to make informed and unbiased decisions. She facilitates meetings that allow for civil discourse. She manages budgets and is an exceptional project manager. She gives her time generously. Most importantly, I’ve seen her fight for students. Erin will bring that same creative problem solving and professionalism to her seat on the school committee and be relentless for your children and town too.
She has my vote and I hope she will earn yours.
Christina Berardi
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.