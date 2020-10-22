This November Narragansett voters will be asked to vote on four initiatives that supporters of relocating the library to the former Belmont market building were able to gain enough signatures to place on the ballot. It is unfortunate that the prolonged battle over the new library location for which voters approved a $5.8M bond in 2016 has pushed aside many issues of longer-term importance. Quality of life issues such as zoning enforcement for rental houses, bulk zoning rules to limit the building of hotel houses, overloaded sewer and water systems, badly needed road and sidewalk repairs and flood zone remediation are not getting the attention they deserve.
No one I know is truly against the building of an appropriately upgraded library. Unfortunately, the process has been politicized from the start, at the expense of the long overdue non-biased assessment of the location options presented by Keith Lescarbeau at the Aug. 21, 2020 special meeting arranged by Councilwoman Jill Lawler.
Irrespective of the outcome of the library debate, four voter initiatives placed on the ballot by zealots pushing to use the Belmont site for the new library, would achieve the following if approved in November:
1. Prevent the Town from selling property without voter approval.
2. Provide a mechanism to recall elected officials six months after their election.
3. Limit the use of the 2016 bond proceeds to the Belmont site.
4. Prohibit the sale of the Belmont market real estate.
Irrespective of whether Narragansett residents are for or against use of the Belmont space for a new library, these types of initiatives cripple town government effectiveness and should be defeated by Narragansett voters. Given that we have town elections every two years, the ability to elect a new council comes around quickly enough to transcend most policy decisions, no matter how controversial. Adoption of a mechanism to recall officials six months after they are elected will render future Town Council’s ineffective. One has to look no further than the various state wide propositions California voters have enacted over past decades to see the stagnation that has resulted in Sacramento. And restricting the Town from any form of real estate transaction as means to direct and control a single issue such as the location of a library will also unreasonably restrict future Town Councils.
These initiatives are most likely to come back to haunt the very political candidates who proposed them. This situation is made worse because two of the authors of these initiative are not only running for Town Council, they are currently suing the Town they hope to manage? It’s both ironic and hypocritical that the authors of these initiatives are tightly coupled to an appointed library board that is quasi-private and does not come under the budgetary governance of the Town Council once their annual budget is approved; a board for which many of its members have served for years.
The best form of control over local elected officials is to equip oneself as a knowledgeable voter and vote intelligently for candidates whose long-term views are both balanced and in keeping with the best interests of the town; candidates without conflicts of interests.
For Narragansett, the three-student and four-unrelateds ordinances hold far more long-term importance than the location of a library. They are designed to lower rental densities in already crowded neighborhoods, and tilt the economic attractiveness of otherwise affordable properties towards families and away for business investment rentals. The purpose of residential zoning after all is to protect the integrity of family neighborhoods from invasion by dormitories, hotel houses and businesses. We are at sewer capacity, experiencing a water ban, and have neighborhoods that are increasingly subject to flooding. We have a beach that is the envy of any town but should be protected for residents as we did this year with parking restrictions and fee schedules that favor residents, without being excessive for visitors. With more people able to work from home, Narragansett is more attractive to families than ever; and its families not students that keep businesses alive year-round. We need to elect balance and reject single issue zealots.
So this is an appeal to Narragansett voters to reject single issue politicians and partisan politics in a town that proports to be nonpartisan. It’s an appeal to vote for candidates with balanced views aimed at protecting Narragansett’s quality of life and its natural resources, maintaining the integrity of our sewer and water capacity and attracting young families once again to fill our increasingly empty schools.
Harold Schofield
Narragansett
