As seen in this week's Independent, the coronavirus pandemic isn’t scaring away all trick or treat festivities this year, but it has put a fright into holding some of them in local towns. Spooky yard displays, creative contests and socially-distanced candy giveaways are keeping local holiday traditions alive. Yet, this real virus monster has killed off some costume parades and door-to-door visits relished alike by candy seekers and those normally handing it out. With that in mind, has COVID-19 altered your plans or traditions for Halloween in Southern Rhode Island this year? Let us know by voting in this week's poll below:

