South Kingstown has not elected a town wide Republican candidate in 20 years. The citizenry includes a very high fraction of Democrats. Every two years the school committee and town council are effectively a uniform group from the same party. I’m not complaining, that’s democracy. But sometimes complete imbalance makes it difficult for the presiding party to police itself. The last three years have been tumultuous to say the least. Confidence and trust among the residents is waning. The bond vote demonstrated that more than any letter written by a party insider could.
We find ourselves in need of replacing two resigning school committee members, a superintendent and a town manager. I offer a proposal that will help restore some confidence. Fill the school committee vacancies with two Republicans. The school committee will pick the next superintendent, and that decision is almost as crucial to the future of our community as the facility plans were. With two Republicans on the committee, with a true voice in the process, some of the confidence will be restored in the community. That is sorely missing given the erosion of trust caused by the ethical conflicts of the last three years. At the same time, the Democrats on the committee will still have a commanding 5-2 vote and therefore can select anyone they desire. The two Republicans would only be there until the next election and at that moment the voters would be back in the driver’s seat for member selection. But for this one major decision, the Council has the ability to make the board look like South Kingstown, with five from the left and two from the right. Such a move would be a sincere gesture to balance a board and restore confidence in local governance. All this while presenting absolutely no “political” risk. We need to start bridging the divide, and that cannot happen when the will of a third of the town is ignored and shut out of the process. I make the suggestion with respect and hope it gets serious consideration.
Sean O’Donnell
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.