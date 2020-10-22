Mr. Miller’s account of the beginning of the urban renewal project in Town is mostly correct. The actual process started soon after the 1938 hurricane but was put on the back burner. Then when hurricane Carol hit in 1954, just 16 years after the big one in ‘38, it was put on a fast track. The Army Corp of Engineers were the ones that proposed the 4,200 -foot breakwater across the beach starting at the Coast Guard Station, where the Coast Guard House in now. There was an uproar against it and Royal Little did go to Washington and fight against this. He also had a house next to the Dunes Club and wanted to protect his own interest as well. His son, Arthur, later owned the house at the mouth of the river.
He was successful but at a price. He had to agree to get the Town to approve an urban renewal project to raise the Town out of the flood plain. A new plan was submitted and in 1965 a committee was formed to oppose the old plan and move forward with the urban renewal. Plans were presented to the Town by the newly formed Narragansett Preservation and Improvement Association. This started the urban renewal on its roll. I was one of the few and John Miller is another, that was in the Town Hall chambers when the original plans were presented and its rendering showed a village very similar to the Mystic Village Shopping Center just off Rt. 95 in Mystic, Conn. Over time this changed multiple times and we ended up having what we have now. A beach side shops that faces the wrong way and a large anchor building in the middle. An IGA store operated for years but steadily increasing rents and fewer shoppers led to its demise. Belmont tried to bring an upscale market to the place and when that failed, he switched to a discount IGA, but sadly that didn’t fly as well. John Miller suggests that a hybrid grocer like IGA but selling other items as well. This was done by the old IGA and Belmont. They sold many items not found in traditional grocery stores. The trouble is that they did not have a customer base and there still isn’t one there. They might be able to make it during the summer, but in the winter they would fail. Most people don’t realize that besides the rent, the electric bill, because of the refrigeration required, would run over $4,000 a month, then add water, gas, taxes, insurance and a small business could not sustain it. The library with Pier Liquors in place would have a source of income for the CAM fees for the library. The misconception that Gilbane controls the fees is just that, a misconception. They are evenly divided between all businesses, including Trio, the hotel, the other small businesses in the area. Cam fees are for the lighting, snow plowing, lawn maintenance, parking lot maintenance and any other expense that occurs to maintain the property. They are not fees arbitrarily set by Gilbane.
When the library started looking for more space and investigated the building as well as exploring a lot of other options, the “Belmont Building” started to come out on top. It has the fortified construction that a library needs because of the weight of the books is similar to the and the weight of canned goods. The location in the middle of a failing shopping center should help revive some of the stores. It is the most cost-effective location and we would get up to 50% reimbursement from OLIS plus anticipate several million dollars in donations. There is a lot more to libraries that just checking out books. Book signing, seminars, classes and other gathering will bring people to the area.
John also suggests to install new stacks in the current large meeting room, roughly doubling the library’s book count. He fails to mention that the building is not handicap accessible and the cost involved with that is enormous. Also, the Community Center is basically a senior center with programs most week days and a lot of evenings, it cannot double as a meeting place for the library.
So, I have to disagree with Mr. Miller about the best place for the library. It is the in the Pier and it is “The Belmont Building”
Win Hames
Narragansett
