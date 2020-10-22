The beach fee increases that passed on a 4 - 1 vote, eight months prior to the start of the 2021 season and in the middle of a COVID crisis, were premature. The timing and enthusiasm behind this issue, 28 days before an election, was just another agenda item on the “residents first” campaign list. This rushed vote also creates the impression that the Town of Narragansett is intentionally making it more difficult for the surrounding public to gain access, and is moving toward Town Beach privatization. Like it or not, this perception could be damaging to the local business community, and ultimately, to the residents of Narragansett.
I’m a Narragansett resident and I don’t feel like the residents first campaign has helped this community at all. If residents did come first, we would have had a new library by now. Coastal access and public rights of way wouldn’t be under threat. Our infrastructure (roads, water quality, sewer capacity) would be vastly improved. And our Town Council leadership wouldn’t be viewed as a “three” ring circus. Why do you think there were 16 people running for Town Council in the September primary? Residents first is not what it appears to be. It’s not even original.
To my knowledge the Recreation Advisory Board recommendations are in response to concerns over beach incidents, including: underage drinking, fights, rowdy patrons, profanity, footballs being thrown in the middle of children playing in the sand, beach overcrowding, traffic flow, and a lack of beach parking for town residents. The last is disputable. So apparently, these beach fee increases do seek to disenfranchise a certain class of patron or element, but this approach is misdirected since these are enforcement issues, and should be handled as such. There are laws and ordinances that address illegal and outrageous behavior. It’s my understanding that the teens who created a scene on the Town Beach this summer were dropped off, and thus, did not even pay for parking. We’re still dealing with COVID, which undoubtedly has had an effect on all of us.
Just like the student rental ordinance, these are enforcement issues that require more thought than just swinging an emotional hammer again for political gain. If last night’s vote wasn’t politically motivated, then it should have been tabled for a new Town Council to explore. Give the public time to look at the data, review beach policies, surveys, number of incidents, etc., and obtain public comment, especially from the business community, prior to a Town Council vote. There was plenty of time to get this one right without unintentionally hurting local businesses that rely on tourism and the Town’s tourism reputation.
Steven Belaus
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.