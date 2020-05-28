Earlier this year US Fish and Wildlife proposed allowing hunting in the Chafee Preserve in Narragansett and South Kingstown. You can find the proposal at fws.gov/nwrs/threecolumn.aspx?id=6442460559 There are six areas in Narragansett and SK that are being proposed: Middle Bridge, Starr Drive, Mumford and Foddering Farm in Narragansett and Congdon Cove and Stedman are located in SK with the Mumford unit being shared by both. All of these units are in close proximity to residential housing and some schools.
Many years ago, the Town Council in Narragansett prohibited the discharging of any firearm within the town. But because this is federal land, federal law overrides local laws. They do have to abide by state law which states that no firearm may be discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling. The firearms that are allowed under this proposal are shotguns and muzzle loaders, as well as cross bows and high compression bows. The ammunition that must be used in the shotgun are slugs or sabot slugs. A slug fired in the northern part of the Starr Drive unit could reach the elementary school or in another direction the Dunes Club. Foddering Farm could reach most of Harbor Island, Mumford could reach again Elementary School as well as Monsignor Clarke. Middle Bridge could reach all the way to Boston Neck Road. The modern crossbow can shoot as far as 1,500 feet which makes an errant shot just as dangerous. The US Fish and Wildlife should respect the town rules and regulations.
There are arguments that this is completely safe, but in 2019 there were about 1,000 people in the US and Canada accidentally shot by hunters and about 75 fatalities. Saying that this could never happen or espousing as to the safety of these weapons does not hold water. There are plenty of places to hunt in RI as we are not a big state. If you live in Rhode Island then you are within 30 minutes of a much safer place to hunt. Please call or email Congressman Langevin, Senator Reed, Senator Whitehouse or respond to the local US Fish and Wildlife here in Rhode Island at rhodeislandcomplex@fws.gov. The deadline for comments is June 1.
Win Hames
Narragansett
