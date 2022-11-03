Editor's Note: This week, the Independent Newspaper received far more letters to the editor than were able to be published due to space constraints. This letter is among the letters we were unable to run in print.
In the RI State Senate District 38 election, the clear choice is Caswell Cooke. I have served with Caswell on the Westerly town council for close to two decades, and he has the same energy to help the public today as he did when he started in 2002.
Caswell has been a champion to fix roads, sidewalks, public water mains and wells. He has consistently ensured that the local budget is funded to meet the infrastructure needs. Caswell also is a steward of the environment. He has lead bond referendums to support the purchase of hundreds of acres in Bradford that was under pressure for development. He also lead the support to dredge the Winnipaug salt pond to restore water quality. Caswell has been a strong advocate to support non profit organizations that meet the needs of our most vulnerable. Caswell has been the leader of these accomplishments while working within the municipal budget to keep taxes low.
Caswell has always worked with both Republicans, Democrats and Independents to represent the best interest of the public.
The experience Caswell has demonstrated in Westerly over the many years to improve public infrastructure, to protect the public welfare is greatly needed in the State house to benefit all of Rhode Island.
Please vote on November 8 for Caswell Cooke, State Senate District 38.
Chris Duhamel
Westerly
