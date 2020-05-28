On Jan. 26 the great guru of “germology,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, said during a radio interview hosted by John Catsimatidis that the coronavirus outbreak in China is “a very, very low risk for the United States…It isn’t something that the American public needs to worry about or be frightened about…And we have ways of responding.” Note that this was before President Trump halted air travel from China and was called a xenophobe and racist.
Recently Dr. Fauci scolded governors for opening their economies too quickly and testified that we could see a “double spike” in COVID-19 cases. Now we have Dr. Rick Bright formerly the deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS, who is hiding behind the whistleblower statute to criticize Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Bright opines that we may be in for “the darkest winter in modern history” and CNN and the liberal print media are only too happy to pick up his call. Dr.
Bright’s testimony is a convenient way for the liberal media to shift the spotlight away from the unraveling of the collusion between the so-called intelligence community and the outgoing Obama administration.
The government Center for Disease Control, which many believe should be spearheading the war against coronavirus, said on May 20 that “There is no evidence that that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread by [surface contact].” This contradicts their earlier advice that “It might be possible” to become infected by touching contaminated surfaces or objects. People responded by sanitizing every piece of mail and item purchased at the grocery store and even the currency they got as change.
In a classic case of 20/20 hindsight, academics at Columbia University opined that had states issued stay-at-home orders a mere week earlier, nearly 36,000 fewer people would have died of the virus, and had social distancing regulations been imposed two weeks earlier, 54,000 deaths could have been prevented. The operative word, of course, is “could.” It reminds me of the commercial showing a woman wildly chopping up furniture with a chainsaw when a man with an envelope in his hand is superimposed saying, “It says you might be a winner… MIGHT be a winner!”
All bureaucrats cover their butt. If they are wrong no one will care. If they are right they can say, “See, I told you so.” In either case they will probably get a lucrative book deal and a gig as a contributor on CNN or MSNBC.
Dr. Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Health for 36 years which raises the question – why we weren’t prepared for this pandemic? The swine flu pandemic of 2009 depleted the national stockpile of PPE masks. Why didn’t Fauci and Bright sound the alarm and seek funding to replenish the inventory?
Who was the president in 2009? Oh yes, it was Barack Obama.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
