In a year like no other, I would like to thank you everyone who took part in creating a proper end of the year for the senior class at Narragansett High School. As a member of the senior class I speak for myself and many others when I say most of the grade had it in our minds that we would not get an in person graduation or a prom. Thanks to those who contributed to our Go Fund Me and those who took part in the Adopt a Senior program, we were able to achieve this and so much more.
The Go Fund Me raised over $7,000 for our class which was spread across many different events. On June 7 we held a prom at the Dunes Club that was free for everyone who attended along with a breakfast hosted by Arturo Joe’s in that morning. Members of the class also received free tickets for the Block Island Ferry as a last chance opportunity for the grade to be together after a year filled with separation. However none of this would have been possible without the tireless efforts made by a group of parents that worked in coordination with the school and the senior class board all year long. All in all, I would just like to thank the community as a whole for coming together and allowing the Narragansett High School Class of 2021 to have a great end of school year. Thank you!
Gabrielle Adamo
Narragansett
