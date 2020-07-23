Retired professor of aesthetics and photography Stephen Bridgi recently wrote that “the loving and caring of others is the basis for all Liberal thought” — except, I guess, when they are burning and looting and tearing down statues.
The late political commentator Dr. Charles Krauthamer was asked what the difference was between liberals and conservatives. He replied, “Conservatives think that liberals are wrong. Liberals think conservatives are evil.”
Not long ago liberals avoided being called progressives notwithstanding their idols were presidents like Teddy and Franklin D. Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. Upon winning his first term as president Barack Obama declared it was “time to transform America”. He did not explain what the country was to be transformed into.
Today the Democratic Party is being dragged to the extreme left by the likes of US Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad” and Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed socialist. There they can join the Marxists who helm the Black Lives Matter organization.
The sock puppet who is the presumptive presidential nominee of their party, Joe Biden, will be a pawn of the Left should he be elected.
All of the candidates being mentioned for his running mate are “social justice” activists with baggage. She, I suggest, will be the power behind the throne along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer.
What exactly do “social justice” advocates believe in? What do they want? Former Tea Party/Republican activist Travis Rowley writes: “Modern liberals believe that…the majority wake up in the morning for the sole purpose of making minorities miserable. And leftists believe that the total of human history is defined by an unjust power imbalance that they have licensed themselves to correct.”
To that I add liberals are driven by emotion, feelings and symbolism. Professor Brigidi says liberals “mostly speak from the heart.” Conservatives, on the other hand, deal in facts and reality and are respectful of our history, traditions and the rights of others. Conservatives deal mostly with the brain.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
